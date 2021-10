NEW PORT RICHEY — A local sandwich shop is getting the community involved in paying it forward for local first responders that put their lives on the line each day. On 9/11, in honor of the first responders who served on that tragic day 20 years ago, Heros Downtown Subs and Salads in New Port Richey served platters to every fire station in the county thanks to the donations of businesses and customers. Additionally, platters were donated to Pasco County Consolidated Dispatch Center (both day and night shifts), and to Pasco County Sheriff's Office District 1 and District 3.

