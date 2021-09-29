CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

2021 Illinois State Fair attendance second highest behind only 2019 fair

 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — The 2021 Illinois State Fair saw over 472,000 visitors walk through the gates making it the second highest attended fair since the department began tracking formal attendance numbers in 2014. Attendance at this year’s fair was surpassed only by the historic records set in 2019. The first weekend of the 2021 fair also saw attendance numbers increase by over 15,000 people compared to 2019.

