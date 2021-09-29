CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The University Of Texas Permian Basin Announces Operating Partner, Sports Facilities Management, For Outdoor Sports Complex

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) has announced their partnership with the Sports Facilities Management, a division of the Sports Facilities Companies, to assume the operation of their community sports property, recently re-named The Basin Sports Complex. University President Sandy Woodley and Todd Dooley, Athletic Director, will partner with SFC to expand their community recreation offerings, partnerships, and programs as well as develop the complex into a travel sports destination to drive out-of-town visitors.

"The University of Texas Permian Basin sought an experienced sports and recreation management firm to enhance the complex's local offerings, develop new partnerships, and create a sports destination that brings in thousands of new visitors to Odessa. After a competitive RFP process, we agreed Sports Facilities Management was the right partner to achieve our goals," says Dooley. "Most importantly, through this partnership we are excited to be able to expand the opportunities for kids and families to play sports and get active."

The Basin Sports Complex features 12 softball/baseball fields, two tee ball fields, 12 adult soccer fields, 36 youth soccer fields, one basketball court, one sand volleyball court, one tennis court, two rentable pavilions, and a playground. For more than 30 years, the complex has provided a place to play for Odessa residents. Now, the complex will tie into the SF Network, the largest single network of sports tourism and recreation venues in the nation, bringing new events, vendors, partners, and programming opportunities to Odessa.

CEO and Founder of Sports Facilities Management Jason Clement said, "We are thrilled to bring our experience and expertise to partner with the University in serving Odessa and the surrounding communities. West Texas is known for sports passion, and our team is focused on contributing to the health and economic vitality of the region."

In the months ahead, Sports Facilities Management will be working hand in hand with the University to build out a strong operations team lead by an experienced General Manager, develop local programming, as well as create an identity for the sports complex, which will allow it to become a destination of its own in the travel sports marketplace. The University also plans to invest in and upgrade the sports fields to enhance the guest and player experience.

For event booking, please contact John Gullion at jgullion@sportsfacilities.com for more information. For updates on the progress of the project, please visit thesfnetwork.com. The Sports Facilities Management is a division of the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC). For more information on professional facility management or development services, visit SportsFacilities.com.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) provide outsourced management and development services for community sport, recreation, wellness, and event facilities. SFC provides full-service solutions to community leaders, municipalities, convention & visitors bureaus, and developers consisting of master planning, program planning, feasibility, development oversight, construction management, and professional management services. The SF Network consists of more than 30 managed venues and 1500 team members serving more than 25 million annual guests while producing over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, visit www.SportsFacilities.com and www.theSFNetwork.com

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker7274743845 https://sportsfacilities.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-university-of-texas-permian-basin-announces-operating-partner-sports-facilities-management-for-outdoor-sports-complex-301388162.html

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies

