Global Laser Processing Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Vertical, Configuration, Application And Region

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Processing Market Research Report by Vertical, by Configuration, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laser Processing Market size was estimated at USD 9,037.33 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9,655.86 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.18% to reach USD 13,702.09 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Laser Processing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Laser Processing Market, including Bystronic, Cemar Electro Inc., Coherent, Inc., Epilog Corporation, Eurolaser GmbH, FOBA Laser, Han's Laser Technology Co., Ltd., HSG laser, IMRA America, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Koike Aronson, Inc., Laserline GmbH, Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments, Inc., Novanta Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Prima Industrie S.p.A., Trumpf Group, Universal Laser Systems Inc., Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co,.Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak UK Ltd.. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Laser Processing Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Laser Processing Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Laser Processing Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Laser Processing Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Laser Processing Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Laser Processing Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Laser Processing Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rising Demand for Miniaturization of Microelectronic Devices5.1.1.2. Growing Application of Laser Processing in Medical Surgeries and Devices5.1.1.3. Growing Number of Application Areas in Several Applications5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High Initial Cost Involved in Laser Processing Machines5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Recent Progress in Ultrafast Laser Applications for Advance Manufacturing5.1.3.2. New Innovation and Launches of the Laser Processing5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Growing Environmental Concerns5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Laser Processing Market, by Vertical6.1. Introduction6.2. Aerospace & Defense6.3. Architecture6.4. Automotive6.5. Machine Tools6.6. Medical & Life Sciences6.7. Microelectronics 7. Laser Processing Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Gas Laser7.3. Liquid Laser7.4. Solid Laser 8. Laser Processing Market, by Configuration8.1. Introduction8.2. Fixed Beam8.3. Hybrid8.4. Moving Beam 9. Laser Processing Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Advanced Processing9.3. Cutting9.4. Drilling9.5. Marking & Engraving9.6. Micro Processing9.7. Welding 10. Americas Laser Processing Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Laser Processing Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Laser Processing Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant13.4. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.5. Competitive Scenario13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.5.4. Investment & Funding13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Bystronic14.2. Cemar Electro Inc.14.3. Coherent, Inc.14.4. Epilog Corporation14.5. Eurolaser GmbH14.6. FOBA Laser14.7. Han's Laser Technology Co., Ltd.14.8. HSG laser14.9. IMRA America, Inc.14.10. IPG Photonics Corporation14.11. Jenoptik AG14.12. Koike Aronson, Inc.14.13. Laserline GmbH14.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc.14.15. MKS Instruments, Inc.14.16. Novanta Inc.14.17. Panasonic Corporation14.18. Prima Industrie S.p.A.14.19. Trumpf Group14.20. Universal Laser Systems Inc.14.21. Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co,.Ltd.14.22. Yamazaki Mazak UK Ltd. 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1ly22

Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

4 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch After Monday's Dip

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Here are some highlights from the video:. Nvidia has transformed in a few years from a gaming company to a company focused on numerous high-growth markets like data centers and artificial...
STOCKS
