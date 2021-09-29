Joneses and Miller Sweep Major WNBA Awards
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago. Connecticut’s Curt Miller was chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year. It’s the second time he’s won the award, also receiving it in 2017. Brionna Jones received the league's Most Improved Player. The trio helped the Sun to the league's best record and the top seed in the playoffs.1460espnyakima.com
