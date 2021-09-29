CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Joneses and Miller Sweep Major WNBA Awards

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago. Connecticut’s Curt Miller was chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year. It’s the second time he’s won the award, also receiving it in 2017. Brionna Jones received the league's Most Improved Player. The trio helped the Sun to the league's best record and the top seed in the playoffs.

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
swishappeal.com

Curt Miller is the 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year

Curt Miller is the 2021 Coach of the Year, the WNBA announced Tuesday. Miller leads the No. 1 seed Connecticut Sun, who begin their playoff run Tuesday night at 8 p.m. when they host the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of the semifinals. It was an eventful day of awards...
BASKETBALL
Eyewitness News

Connecticut Sun's Coach Miller named 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - In addition to being the top seed in the playoffs, the Connecticut Sun now have the WNBA's coach of the year. Curt Miller was officially named the 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year by the WNBA on Tuesday. Miller became the sixth coach in the...
BASKETBALL
Erie Times-News

Girard's Miller leads top-seeded Connecticut Sun into WNBA semifinals

Erie County's extra interest in the WNBA playoffs didn't end with Kayla McBride's season. Now, it's Girard native Curt Miller's turn in the national women's basketball spotlight. McBride, a Villa Maria graduate and eight-year WNBA veteran, capped her first season with Minnesota in Sunday's loss to Chicago. The sixth-seeded Sky...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Black Enterprise

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Curt Miller
FanSided

NASCAR: Michael Jordan does not sign checks for losers

Bubba Wallace proved Monday at Talladega Superspeedway that NBA legend Michael Jordan doesn’t give lip service when it comes to his new NASCAR Cup Series team. One of the biggest talking points entering the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was the creation of 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
Bleacher Report

After Mediocre Season, Chicago Sky Need the Old Candace Parker in Playoffs

To borrow a phrase, this is why they brought her here. In this case, we're talking about 35-year-old Candace Parker, a Chicago Sky team all too familiar with heartbreak and a win-or-go-home playoff game Thursday against the Dallas Wings, a young, electric and offensively minded team. Last season in the...
NBA
Popculture

WNBA All-Star Apologizes for Involvement in Major Brawl in Atlanta

A WNBA player is issuing an apology for posting a now-deleted YouTube video in which she joked about a fight she was involved in earlier this year in Atlanta, according to ESPN. Courtney Williams, Atlanta Dream guard, went to Twitter on Monday to apologize for the video that shows her and teammate Crystal Bradford and others throwing punches near a food truck outside a club in the Atlanta area. ESPN says the brawl happened in May.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joneses#Uncasville#Ap#Mvp
gsutigers.com

GSU Sweeps Weekly SWAC Awards

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University freshman quarterback Noah Bodden, junior placekicker Garrett Urban and junior defensive lineman Cameron Richardson earned weekly honors Monday morning from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Bodden, who was named the SWAC's Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, made his first...
GRAMBLING, LA
The Day

WNBA roundup

Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game on Thursday night. The upstart...
BASKETBALL
ngscsports.com

NBA Top 75 Players: 15 Players Likely to Join the List

The 2021-2022 NBA season marks the 75th anniversary of the league. Over the last 75 years, the league has seen thousands of players from all different backgrounds leave their mark on the game. Prior to the 1996-97 NBA season, the top 50 players were announced by commissioner David Stern. 25 years later, the league looks to announce a top 75 players list. It was also announced that this list would be a brand-new list. Because of this, it is likely that several players from the original list may not make the new list, with many players from the last 25 years making the list. The following 15 players are just some of the new players who are guaranteed or very likely to make the top 75 players list.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

2021 WNBA Season Awards

Copyright 2021 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. No portion of NBA.com may be duplicated, redistributed or manipulated in any form. By accessing any information beyond this page, you agree to abide by the NBA.com. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our...
DALLAS, TX
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
186
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy