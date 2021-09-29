CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Newman, Mendoza will be ESPN’s 1st All-female Baseball Duo

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Melanie Newman made history earlier this season when she was part of Major League Baseball’s first all-women’s broadcast. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles announcer will receive a bigger national stage when she teams up with Jessica Mendoza on ESPN. Newman and Mendoza will call a key NL West matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have already wrapped up a postseason spot, but went into Tuesday two games behind San Francisco for the top spot in the division with six games remaining. Newman said she was focused on her second season doing play-by-play on radio and television for the Baltimore Orioles, when the additional opportunities to call games nationally.

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
True Blue LA

Melanie Newman, Jessica Mendoza to call Dodgers-Padres Wednesday

CNN Business reported last week that Melanie Newman and Jessica Mendoza would be on the call for the network’s first all-female broadcast Wednesday. It was later revealed over the weekend that the game will be the Dodgers and Padres, nationally televised from Dodger Stadium. Neither of the duo is a...
MLB
Fox17

ESPN to reportedly have first-ever all-women duo call MLB game Wednesday

Melanie Newman and Jessica Mendoza are reportedly set to become ESPN's first-ever all-women duo to call a Major League Baseball game for the sports channel. SB Nation reported that Newman and Mendoza would reportedly call Wednesday's Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game. Newman and Mendoza are no strangers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Mendoza
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Starling Marte thanks his late wife in emotional post after season ends

Despite losing their final game of the season without a chance at the postseason, Oakland Athletics outfielder Starling Marte had a heartwarming message to share on Twitter. Oakland Athletics outfielder Starling Marte was feeling emotional after a 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros finalized their seasons end. Marte has had...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The San Diego Padres#The Baltimore Orioles
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
AL.com

Troy graduate Melanie Newman will continue to make history with ESPN on Wednesday night

Troy graduate Melanie Newman will continue to make history for ESPN on Wednesday. Newman, in her second season as a radio and television announcer for the Baltimore Orioles, will join longtime analyst Jessica Mendoza in the booth for Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The two will form ESPN’s first all-female announcing team for a baseball broadcast, and will do so on a game that will help decide the National League West pennant race.
TROY, AL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
186
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy