Dallas, TX

The University of Dallas’ Historic Endowment: What a Student Should Know

By Maria Camila Rodriguez
University of Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article65 years since its founding, the University of Dallas celebrates the momentous accomplishment of an endowment of $100 million. This achievement is credited to generous donations and the tireless fundraising efforts of the university’s Board of Trustees. In the fiscal year of 2021, ranging from June 1, 2020, to May...

udallasnews.com

Related
UC Daily Campus

What To Know About Undergraduate Student Government

If you’ve been at the University of Connecticut long enough, you’ve probably heard or seen USG a lot. There are plenty of flyers on the walls of our academic buildings advertising USG initiatives, lots of discussions between students about what the USG is up to and even some appearances from USG leadership at widely-attended events like Freshman Convocation. But, most students likely don’t really know what the USG is, or what they do.
COLLEGES
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas County, TX
Education
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
University of Dallas News

The Inauguration of UD’s 10th President: Dr. Jonathan Sanford

The University of Dallas officially ushered its 10th president, philosophy professor Dr. Jonathan Sanford, into office on Oct. 1. Though Sanford took responsibility for the role in March, he was inducted as president during the Inaugural Mass. According to Ben Simansky, Student Foundations executive board community outreach officer, the general...
DALLAS, TX
University of Dallas News

Bethany Weinand: new OSA staff and Clark RC

The University of Dallas Office of Student Affairs, OSA, welcomed a new staff member, Bethany Weinand, in July to take on the role as the new residential coordinator of Clark Hall. Born in Hazen, North Dakota,. Weinand graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theology from the Franciscan University of Steubenville...
DALLAS, TX
MONTCO.Today

Donors Endow Two $100k Scholarships at Neumann University

Two donors have given Neumann University $100,000 gifts to endow scholarships for students. John and Joan Mullen have endowed a scholarship in the name of Sr. Marguerite O’Beirne, the university’s longtime vice president for mission and ministry, who retired in June of this year. This scholarship will be awarded to...
CHARITIES
tippnews.com

Nate Morris Endows Fellowship at Princeton University

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress is pleased to announce the creation of the Nate Morris Fellowship at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, through a gift of the Morris Foundation. This gift is the second Presidential Fellowship endowed by Mr. Morris, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress, joining the Nate Morris Fellowship at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics, and creates a new opportunity for graduate students at Princeton.
COLLEGES
University of Dallas News

Is a college degree still valuable?

If you’ve ever questioned what you’re doing with your life, you’re not alone. In the past month that I’ve spent at UD, I’ve constantly found myself wondering, “Why am I attending college?”. Every day it seems like there’s something new to convince me that college isn’t all it’s cracked up...
biztucson.com

Historic Year of Generosity Pushes UArizona Endowment Over $1 Billion

University of Arizona causes inspired record-breaking support during the 2020-21 academic year, setting new benchmarks for overall giving and taking the endowment over $1 billion. Gifts and commitments reached $345.2 million. The previous high was in fiscal year 2019, when alumni and friends gave and pledged $334.6 million to support their areas of passion on campus.
ADVOCACY
KRGV

STC announces second round of student debt relief, free tuition

Students at the South Texas College are receiving a second round of student debt forgiveness along with the opportunity of a free Spring semester, the school announced this week. STC student Jeanette Galvez says the second round of funding is a full-circle moment for her. She's one semester away from...
MCALLEN, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia University Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University is extending its indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20. The requirement was put in place in September and set to be reevaluated early this month. The university says that while cases and quarantines among WVU employees and students are low compared to the rest of the state, hospitalizations throughout the area and state are high. “We want to continue to be a good community partner to help further prevent the spread of the delta variant, and keeping these indoor mask requirements in place is the right decision given we have not yet seen a substantial decrease in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs, in a news release. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. The university says about 75% of its employees and 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they’re fully vaccinated, and the rates keep increasing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Itemlive.com

Salem State granted $3M for digital ethnic studies

SALEM — The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $3 million grant to Salem State University (SSU) for the creation of the Digital Ethnic Futures Consortium (DEFCon), a national The post Salem State granted $3M for digital ethnic studies appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA
CBS San Francisco

UC Berkeley Announces All Spring 2022 Classes Will Be In-Person Regardless of Size

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The University of California, Berkeley announced Monday that in-person classes would be the default mode of instruction for all class sizes beginning in 2022. UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said in a campus email the decision was based on evidence that there is low incidence of COVID being transmitted on campus. “In other words, we’ll return to mostly normal in-person operations and course offerings on campus,” said Christ. “We’ve seen very little evidence of transmission of COVID-19 on campus. While it can be hard to identify the exact source of transmission — and therefore it can be hard...
BERKELEY, CA
US News and World Report

What Should a First Grader Know?

Most adults have only hazy memories of the early grades in school. So when parents and grandparents watch their little ones march off to join America’s education system, a natural question arises: What should a first grader know?. Education experts have a solid answer. If kindergarten is about transitioning away...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Bowie State University Awarded Nearly $10M In Federal Funding To Boost Public Health Workforce Program

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers on Monday announced $9,899,758 in American Rescue Plan Funding for Bowie State University’s Public Health Information and Technology (PHIT) Workforce program and the school’s COVID-19 data collection. The funding, which came from the Department of Health and Human Services through the American Rescue Plan, was announced by U.S. Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown; all are Maryland Democrats. The PHIT Workforce program aims to train over 4,000 students from underrepresented communities in public health informatics and technology. The funding will help the university recruit and train participants, get paid internships and placement into public health agencies for those participants to enter and diversify the PHIT workforce. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the systemic health inequities in our country. We have seen large gaps in public health reporting especially around race and ethnicity data, bolstering the need for a public health workforce representative of its community,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “The best way to ensure that we are equipped for the next public health emergency is to increase skilled training and to diversify our future workforce to truly reflect those they are serving in the health care system.”
BOWIE, MD
Deadline

Joe Biden To Nominate Maria Rosario Jackson As Chair Of National Endowment For the Arts

Maria Rosario Jackson, a professor at Arizona State University and a native of Los Angeles, has been selected by President Joe Biden as his nominee to chair to National Endowment for the Arts. The White House also announced that Biden would nominate Shelly Lowe as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Jackson and Lowe must be confirmed by the Senate. Both agencies were established in 1965 to provide government grants to arts and humanities organizations and projects. Jackson already has been a member of the National Council on the Arts, which oversees the NEA, and was a co-chair of the County of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION

