Miami vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Cavaliers college football matchup on September 30, 2021.

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 25th-ranked passing offense, square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and their first-ranked passing attack on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Hurricanes are 5.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 62.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points or more just once this season.
  • Virginia's games have gone over 62.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 66.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 8.7 points more than the 53.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Hurricanes games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 64.2 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

  • Miami has one win against the spread in four games this season.
  • This season, the Hurricanes have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Hurricanes rack up 3.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Cavaliers give up (27.5).
  • The Hurricanes collect 32.0 more yards per game (455.0) than the Cavaliers give up per outing (423.0).
  • When Miami totals more than 423.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook .

Virginia Stats and Trends

  • Virginia has one win against the spread in four games this season.
  • This season, the Cavaliers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Cavaliers rack up 35.3 points per game, 9.0 more than the Hurricanes surrender (26.3).
  • Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Cavaliers average 175.5 more yards per game (545.3) than the Hurricanes allow per outing (369.8).
  • When Virginia piles up more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This season the Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (3).
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Sports Illustrated

