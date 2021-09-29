CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Washington Local announces virtual instruction on Friday

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
 7 days ago

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt warned parents this week to be prepared in case the district pivoted to all-remote learning. Then it happened.

The district announced this week that while teachers shall report to WLS classrooms Friday, they will be closed to students, with elementary, middle, and high school students each following a revised schedule for virtual instruction.

The schedule is available at wls4kids.org .

Faced with staffing shortages for teachers, bus drivers, secretaries, and custodial workers, Ms. Anstadt said the district barely avoided canceling in-person classes Monday after seven bus drivers called off work.

Transportation officials managed to combine routes, but avoiding the crisis didn’t solve it, and so Ms. Anstadt said she tried to warn parents in her Monday community update letter about making contingency plans — just in case classes went all virtual.

Less than a day later, it became apparent that time would come sooner rather than later, she said. In looking at the schedule, she realized there was already a growing list of staff members calling off sick. Combined with those who would be absent because of approved time off, it appeared too few staff members would work Friday to keep school buildings open.

Parents were then notified that day about Friday’s schedule change, and since then Ms. Anstadt said she’s been inundated with angry calls and emails. But she argues a worse scenario would have been to treat the situation like a snow day by waiting until almost the last minute to decide whether to cancel in-school instruction.

“I saw a perfect storm coming here just because of a rise in [coronavirus] cases in the community and so I sincerely hope that this is the only time we’ll have to do that,” she said about the all-virtual instruction day. “I tried to warn people I think this is coming because the last couple of Fridays have been really difficult — and Mondays, no doubt.”

In her Monday letter, Ms. Anstadt said positive coronavirus cases among children reflect those in the larger community. Previously, she pointed out to the district board of education that Washington Local sits in the No. 2 and No. 3 top ZIP codes for coronavirus cases in Lucas County.

Student coronavirus cases in the district were at 38 as of Monday — down by two from the week prior — but staff case counts rose by 10 for a total of 13 since last week while student quarantines jumped by 30 instances to 119.

Data from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department also shows growing case counts among infants through 18-year-olds than there were prior to the start of the school year —  from 116 cases reported Aug. 3-16 involving children and teens to 656 cases reported between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, Ms. Anstadt said she is hopeful that Friday’s “pause” in in-person instruction will give employees and students alike a much-needed break that will result in a coronavirus case-count reduction and minimize instances of employees calling off sick.

“I don’t know what’s always going to happen by Friday, but I don’t want to call a snow day and put parents in a position where on Friday they’re scrambling for daycare because I don’t have bus drivers,” she said. “Let’s clear out for a couple of days here, give it a long weekend, and get healthy again, because a lot of kids will be returning from quarantine on Monday, so I feel like that will be a good thing and we’ll all be a little healthier for it.”

