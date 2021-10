Senate Bill 2, passed by the California Legislature this month, is one of the most substantive police accountability laws proposed in the Golden State in some time. “California and the nation as a whole has experienced tragedy after tragedy where consequences for egregious abuses of power went unpunished and cries for accountability went unanswered — eroding public trust in law enforcement,” said Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, in a statement earlier this month. “This bill is the first of its kind in California and we finally join the 46 other states with processes for the decertification of bad officers.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO