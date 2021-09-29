Bishop Services on the front line with Ida

Richard Lefever of Bishop Services tells this remarkable story of his company called to help in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast August 29, leaving a path of destruction from Louisiana to New York. Ida’s destructive forces within Louisiana have been equated to those of the Last Island Hurricane in 1856, 165 years ago. The last hurricane to approach this magnitude in the state was Katerina in 2005. Ida left one million customers in Louisiana without power. Five days after landfall, 500,000 customers were still without power.