On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, Scotland County Pharmacy decided to give back to their community. “It was so important to Tina and I that people Never Forget what our country went through on that day and that every one remember how we all came together as a country. Our local heroes serve and protect us every day and this was a great way to let them know we do appreciate them and their service,” said Matt McKee.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO