CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer drops for animation ‘Fireheart’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment One has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming animation ‘Fireheart.’. Ever since she was a child, Georgia Nolan has had only one dream: to become a fireman, just like her father. Unfortunately, in New York City in 1930, women are not allowed to be firemen. But, when the city’s firemen begin to disappear in a series of mysterious fires at Broadway theatres, Georgia sees a golden opportunity. She disguises herself as “Joe,” an awkward young man, and joins the team of improvised firemen in charge of stopping the arsonist. Georgia must preserve her false identity at all costs, especially since her father is in charge of this high-risk investigation.

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Injustice animated movie gets a red band trailer

Ahead of its release this August, Warner Bros. has revealed a red band trailer for Injustice, the R-rated DC animated movie adaptation of the hit video game Injustice: Gods Among Us and Tom Taylor’s graphic novel Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One; watch it here…. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
William Shatner
heyuguys.com

New trailer drops for AppleTV’s ‘Blush’

AppleTV+ has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming animation ‘Blush’ ahead of its premiere on the streamer this week. The animation follows the journey of a stranded horticulturist-astronaut’s chances for survival after he crash lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveller discovers the joy of building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.
TV SERIES
Inverse

movie release date, trailer, cast for the Nintendo animated film

Mario is coming back to the silver screen. During the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed initial details on the currently untitled Mario animated film from Illumination. He also provided a first look at the cast, including some baffling casting choices like Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Despite the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#False Identity#Appletv
hypebeast.com

First Trailer For Netflix Adaptation of 'The Sandman' Drops

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman as part of its “Tudum” global fan event. The trailer depicts Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) conducting the ritual to summon and imprison Death, not knowing which of Death’s family he has captured. When it is revealed...
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple premieres trailer for animated film 'Blush'

A new trailer for "Blush" shows the first look at Apple TV+'s first animated short film produced in partnership with Skydance Animation. The short trailer, uploaded to the official Apple TV YouTube channel, shows an astronaut's encounter with a pink alien on a tiny, desolate planet. The short is written...
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Netflix drops first trailer for Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

Netflix has dropped the first sneak peek of Jeen-Yuhs, its upcoming documentary on the life and career of Kanye West. Directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the film is set to showcase “both [West’s] formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Inside Job’: Netflix Drops Trailer For Conspiracy Theory Animated Comedy Series – Netflix Tudum

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming animated series Inside Job gives us a look at who really runs things in this country…or barely managing to do so. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke, Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley (Caplan). Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers, to finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
TechSpot

Netflix drops new Witcher trailers and talks Tiger King 2

What just happened? Netflix’s Tudum event has come to a close, so it’s time for a round-up. During their three-hour livestream, Netflix packed in interviews, dozens of trailers, and some big reveals -- here’s the good stuff. The Witcher. Netflix published three new trailers for season two of The Witcher....
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy