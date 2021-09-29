CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crockett, TX

Crockett City Council Meeting Postponed

By Will Johnson
messenger-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROCKETT – A Crockett City Council meeting was postponed on Monday, Sept. 27 after it was determined a quorum would not be present. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 6 pm and while Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, City Administrator John Angerstein and City Secretary Mitzi Stefka were present only Council Members Marquita Beasley and Gene Caldwell were in attendance. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh, along with Councilmen Ernest Jackson and Darrell Jones, were absent.

messenger-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Crockett, TX
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quorum#City

Comments / 0

Community Policy