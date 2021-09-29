LANDR Launches Remastering Service

Visiting the Gibson Garage should be on any guitarist’s bucket list. The iconic instrument maker’s new experience center features a central concert stage ringed by retail of all Gibson brands, repair and restoration, and even a custom shop where customers can work with a luthier on a bespoke guitar. To ensure a seamless sonic experience throughout, Gibson turned to Nashville integrator Systems Innovation, who installed a complete QSC solution, including a Q-SYS Core 110f processor at the system’s heart to distribute audio. The stage — featuring powered K12.2 and K10.2 loudspeakers with KS212C cardioid subwoofers — can receive audio from the Core or the TouchMix-30 Pro digital mixer. In parallel, the Core feeds satellite rooms via an eight-channel CX-Qn 4K8 power amp driving passive speakers including 20 surface-mount AD-S.SAT and five AD-S.SUB, two AD-P4T pendant speakers, and two AD-S802T column speakers, as well as six CP12 portable, active speakers. Strategically placed Attero Tech panels provide both input to the entire system, with volume and audio source independently controllable in each room from Q-SYS Touch Screen Controllers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO