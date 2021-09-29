CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LANDR Launches Remastering Service

By Music Connection
 8 days ago

LANDR has announced a new service to add to its growing offerings for labels, music producers, and artists. They can now get tracks upmastered, LANDR’s proprietary process for remastering stereo audio into Atmos. They can choose from a partially automated approach, guided by an audio professional. Or they can work with one of the skilled professional engineers on LANDR Network for more nuanced custom mixes.

