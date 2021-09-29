CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Sheriff's Deputies Pull Double Duty As Crossing Guards Amid A Shortage

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

We're hearing about worker shortages in several sectors, and that includes school crossing guards.

Some Florida deputies are doing double-duty.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office still needs to fill nearly half of their budgeted positions and it's being called the worst crossing guard shortage the county has ever seen.

The 12 available part-time job each pay a starting salary of $15.02 per hour and Captain Ryan Grimsdale says applicants will go through the same background checks as deputies, since they'll be around kids.

"Because we are being trusted with a parent's most valuable possession, we do vet them out rather thoroughly. They have to go through the same background checks that a deputy does."

He says they never want to find themselves in a position when they find someone with "less than admirable moral standing."

Kids are not going without help crossing the street as deputies are pulling double duty to get the job done.

Click Here to apply for a job with the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

