A bitter-cold lake. A canoe, paddles and life vests. A vacant campsite. And at least one person deceased. Authorities continue to investigate the site in Yellowstone National Park where the body of a National Park Service retiree was found on Monday. And the search continues for his missing half-brother, also a retired Park Service employee and former Navy SEAL.These two men do not sound like inexperienced, unprepared outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO