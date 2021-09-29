CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wheatland Was the Latest Stop on the Wyoming Prep Rodeo Circuit

By Frank Gambino
 8 days ago
The prep rodeo circuit paid a visit to Platte County on Saturday and Sunday as the fall season is winding down. On the boy's side, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis won both days of this event with a 65 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday. In bull riding, Gillette's Colt Welsh posted a 76 in session #1 with Dalton Willis of Cheyenne carding a 66 in session #2. Over in the saddle bronc, Jake Schlattmann of Greybull continues his outstanding season winning the first go with a 68. Roady Marsh from Minatare, Nebraska win the 2nd go with a 58,

Laramie Live

UW Spirit Spotlight: Tyson Bradley

LARAMIE -- Have you ever wondered what the story is behind the University of Wyoming’s Spirit Squad?. The UW Cheerleaders, and Wyoming mascot, Pistol Pete, have a great time supporting UW athletics and showcasing their skills at various sporting events, as well as making appearances throughout the community and all over the great state of Wyoming.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Worland Wins Their 3rd Straight, 49-7 over Rawlins

After starting the season 0-2, Worland has rebounded with 3 straight wins after a 42 point victory over Rawlins on Friday night. The Warriors were all over the Outlaws from start to finish and this team is ranked in the top 5 in 3A in passing, thanks to quarterback Kade Weber. on Friday night, he was 19-29 for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Earlier this year against Green River, Weber threw for 384 yards. Brock Douzenis caught 7 balls for 71 yards and a score. Aaron Carver had over 100 yards rushing in the first half.
RAWLINS, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Relay to include captioning on UW video boards

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is partnering with Wyoming Relay to provide captioning services during UW Athletics’ events this year in order to enhance the game-day experience for fans with hearing loss. Captioning will be included on video board content during UW Athletics’ events throughout the year.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

How Much Planning Does It Take For Meals At A Wyoming Outfitter?

If you live in Wyoming you know that hunting is a way of life and there are many options and locations for you to hunt. You may have the areas you've hunted for years, you may make it a point to try somewhere new from time to time and may want to use outfitters & guide services to get you set up and take some of the pressure off.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Rock Springs Handles Laramie to get to 5-1 in 4A

Rock Springs was the #1 ranked team in 4A in our WyoPreps poll and the Tigers played like the #1 team as they soundly beat Laramie on the road 50-16 on Friday. Quarterback Brock Bider threw four touchdown passes, three of them went to Isaac Schoenfeld. Bider went 12-14 for 236 yards and the Tigers as a team ran the ball for 219 yards.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Pokes open conference play at Air Force

LARAMIE -- This Saturday will mark the start of conference play for the Wyoming Cowboys as they travel to the Air Force Academy to face the Air Force Falcons. Wyoming will bring a 4-0 record into its conference opener, while Air Force is 4-1 and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference. Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m., Mountain Time from Falcon Stadium.
LARAMIE, WY
#Rodeo#Barrel Racing#Bull Riding#Colt Welsh#Thompson 2nd
Laramie Live

Wyoming High School Football Standings: Oct. 3, 2021

Week 5 of Wyoming high school football for all teams is in the books. Here are the standings for all the games played through Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Teams are listed in order of the conference standings. If they are still tied, they are listed in alphabetical order. Class 4A:...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

What Is The Average Date For Cheyenne’s First Snowfall?

Cheyenne is in line to possibly get some snow next week when a cold front passes through Wyoming. But October 7--today--is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Did you...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming’s Victor Jones embracing second chance

LARAMIE -- Victor Jones isn't detailing what landed him in hot water last November and eventually led to his dismissal from the Wyoming football team. However, the junior defensive end from Sacramento doesn't mind telling you -- he learned his lesson. It all came to an emotional finale before the...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Swimmers finish strong at DU Relays

DENVER -- University of Wyoming swimming & diving head coach Dave Denniston hopes that his team’s performance at DU Relays on Saturday is a microcosm of what the season will entail as a whole. The Cowboys and Cowgirls finished strong in numerous races, and that’s hopefully a sign of things to come.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Laramie Live

Do you consider the UW-Air Force matchup a rivalry game?

LARAMIE -- Troy Calhoun is non-committal when it comes to the subject of whether or not Wyoming and Air Force is a true rivalry game. Craig Bohl, well, let's just say he's doesn't share those same feelings. "I would consider it a rivalry game," Wyoming's eighth-year head coach said. "You...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Despite Wyoming’s Rude Drivers, There’s Absolutely NO Traffic Here

It's no secret that Wyoming has some of the absolute rudest drivers in all of the U.S. There's been multiple reports claiming this. Not only does Wyoming have some of the rudest drivers in the country, but also some of the worst drivers in country, the most reckless drivers in the country, and we're also the worst state for teen drivers. All that and there is no traffic here whatsoever. We're among the states that have the least traffic in all the U.S.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cowgirls drop final match of road trip

FRESNO, Calif., – The University of Wyoming soccer team had a disappointing conclusion to its Mountain West Conference trip to California. The Cowgirls fell at Fresno State 5-0 on Sunday at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium. The loss drops Wyoming to 5-6-1 overall and 1-3-0 in MWC play. The win...
FRESNO, CA
Laramie Live

The WY Ranch Amelia Earhart Stayed At in 1934 Before Disappearing

American aviation legend Amelia Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo across the ocean, was a best selling author and did this all before she was 40. Amelia along with navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean in 1937 while on a mission to become the first woman to complete a circumnavigational of the globe.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Good News Wyoming, We’re Not One of the Most Obese States

Health issues have been a concern for quite awhile now given the ongoing pandemic, but a health crisis that's been facing the U.S. has taken a backseat despite the fact that since the 1960s,the number of Americans under the age of 75 that are considered to be obese has tripled. However, in terms of where states rank on a list of the most obese in the nation, Wyoming isn't anywhere close to the top, so that's at least a step in the right direction for our state.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

How Long Do You Need to Live in Wyoming to Say You’re From There?

As someone who has moved around to certain parts of the country a few times due to my career, I have never said that I've been 'from' any of those spots since I am not originally from there. That's not where I grew up. But a survey asked Americans 'how long do you need to live somewhere before you can say you're from there?' And the results may shock you. What would be the consensus for that question in the state of Wyoming?
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

