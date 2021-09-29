With Bears news, Arlington Heights business leaders are practically spiking the ball

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears have talked about moving to Arlington Heights numerous times going back decades, but this time, it’s different.
On Wednesday, the Bears confirmed that they have signed a $197 million deal to buy the Arlington International Racecourse, which hosted its last horseraces last weekend.
As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported, the Bears are not ready to hire construction crews yet. But the purchase agreement means their days here at Soldier Field could be numbered.
For a century, the Bears have played their home games in the city itself. They shared Wrigley Field with the Cubs from 1921 to...
