NFL

With Bears news, Arlington Heights business leaders are practically spiking the ball

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 7 days ago

Officials with the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce are nothing short of excited with the news the Chicago Bears intend to buy the Arlington International Racecourse property.

WBBM News Radio

