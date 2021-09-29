CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Xfinity Series coming to Portland International Raceway next year

By KATU Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series is stopping at Portland International Raceway (PIR) next summer. Organizers say the event is set to happen on June 4, 2022. The June race event will mark the first appearance of a NASCAR national series in the Pacific Northwest since 2000, according to event organizers. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visited both PIR and Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash. that year.

