Dr. Jenny Finn of Springhouse: “Take care of vulnerability”
As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Jenny Finn. Dr. Jenny Finn has designed structures that foster vitality in people, communities, and organizations for nearly thirty years. Finn’s work has taken many forms, including non-profit direction, trauma and hospice care, spiritual care and hospital chaplaincy, private practice, community-building through the expressive arts, and educational and cultural design. Finn holds a Ph.D. in Sustainability Education from Prescott College and is the Founding Visionary at Springhouse — an intergenerational community in the Blue Ridge Mountains that, for the past eight years, has been building regenerative culture through vitality-centered education that responds to the world’s emerging needs. Springhouse now shares its design principles globally through the Sourced Design Network.thriveglobal.com
