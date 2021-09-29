CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Dr. Jenny Finn of Springhouse: “Take care of vulnerability”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Jenny Finn. Dr. Jenny Finn has designed structures that foster vitality in people, communities, and organizations for nearly thirty years. Finn’s work has taken many forms, including non-profit direction, trauma and hospice care, spiritual care and hospital chaplaincy, private practice, community-building through the expressive arts, and educational and cultural design. Finn holds a Ph.D. in Sustainability Education from Prescott College and is the Founding Visionary at Springhouse — an intergenerational community in the Blue Ridge Mountains that, for the past eight years, has been building regenerative culture through vitality-centered education that responds to the world’s emerging needs. Springhouse now shares its design principles globally through the Sourced Design Network.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Emily Explores the Land: Taking time for self-care

CLEVELAND — It seems as though everyone is always on the go and stressed out, and the pandemic has only added to that stress. That's why it's so important to make sure you take time out for yourself. 3News Special Correspondent Emily Mayfield recently visited two places that will help you get your anxiety under control, and help you feel relaxed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Watauga Democrat

Taking Care of Others Often Seen as Barrier To Self-Care

In nearly 30 years of work in the mental health field, the most pervasive and destructive common barrier I have observed to the mental health and overall health of women is the idea that women’s needs simply do not matter — at least not as much as the needs of others, such as family, friends and community.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Theresa Cheung: “TAKE GOOD CARE OF YOURSELF”

I began to learn this important lesson when my mother died, and I was wrapped in grief and sadness. The very last thing I wanted to do was take care of myself. I stopped caring about myself and everything. It wasn’t until I finally found the courage to nurture myself, and do small, kind things for myself, such as going for a walk, treating myself to a haircut, eating healthily, talking to friends and so on that I was better able to understand and cope with my feelings of loss. Through nurturing myself I also found a deeper spiritual meaning. It felt like my mother hadn’t gone. She was still somehow there through and for me in spirit.
ENTERTAINMENT
theperrychief.com

Health and Wellness: Take time to care for yourself

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, other diseases continue to threaten our health. More than 360 residents of Dallas County were diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to the University of Iowa College of Public Health. The good news is that nearly 40% of Iowans treated for cancer have survived.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Meister Eckhart
KATU.com

How to Have a Caring Relationship with Your Dr.

Dr. Ken Redcross, MD, author of, “Bond: The 4 Cornerstones of a Lasting and Caring Relationship with Your Doctor,” says doctors can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Now more than ever it can be pretty stressful to talk to your doctor about your health in an environment where politics and pressure seem to influence healthcare. Most people feel a little off their game as soon as they step into the exam room. Many doctors don’t even realize how intimidating they really are, while you feel rushed through your scheduled appointment time. So how can you turn the tables and make the most of your doctor’s visit?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
gentside.co.uk

Egyptian woman gives birth to rare 'cyclops' baby

In a private hospital in the city of El Senbellawein in Egypt, a woman gave birth to a child with a single eye in the middle of its face. The photo of the newborn was posted on Slaati.com and was later picked up by the Daily Mail, from which it quickly made its way around the internet, baffling lots of internet users.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Home Care#Sustainability Education#Prescott College
The Independent

Homeless person destroys anti-vaxxer’s argument in six words

A homeless person has been caught on video shutting down an anti-vaxx argument with six simple words.In a clip that went viral on Twitter, a group of anti-vaccine protesters can be seen walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, carrying picket signs and American flags.“Do you see all of these homeless people around?” the lead protester yells through a bullhorn. “Are they dead in the streets with Covid? Hell no! Why?”A man pushing a shopping cart down the street then offers her an answer:“Because I’m vaccinated, you dumb f***!”There is a moment of awkward silence, and then the bullhorn rant...
HOMELESS
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland grandmother told she has 'months to live' aged 56 following diagnosis of two incurable rare diseases

Tanya Burrell, 56, from Fulwell, has been told she has only months left to live after she was diagnosed with two rare conditions that are incurable. The grandmother-of-two was first diagnosed with scleroderma - an autoimmune disease which attacks all vital organs and affects Tanya’s skin - eight years ago after she noticed an ulcer on her finger.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

If not for 2-year-old, young mom might have died

The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
New Britain Herald

SENIOR SIGNALS: Taking care of the caregiver

Taking care of an elderly loved one, whether due to dementia or illness, can be exhausting and stressful. Often due to the lack of outside help, a devotion to the person needing care, or the tunnel vision that can accompany exhaustion, caretakers don’t take care of themselves. But they must....
BRISTOL, CT
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
county10.com

Dr. James Rao joins SageWest Health Care to provide hospitalist services

Board-certified internist joins SageWest to expand inpatient medicine services available to Fremont County residents. Fremont County, Wyo. (September 28, 2021) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that James Rao, MD, has joined its staff and will be offering inpatient medicine services at SageWest Health Care in Riverton. Dr. Rao is one of several physicians expected to begin practicing in Fremont County this year as SageWest continues to grow health care services.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
FOXBusiness

Health care worker vaccine mandates are necessary: Dr. Lahita

New York Medical College Professor Dr. Bob Lahita believes vaccine mandates for health care workers are necessary despite the policy receiving some pushback. "Police officers, fire department people, nurses and doctors should have a mandate of the vaccine because they're in close contact with infected people every hour of the day," Lahita said on FOX Business' "Varney and Co."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy