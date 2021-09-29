Cynthia Coker of N2M Advisory: “Go for it even if you don’t know everything about the job”

…Addressing the problem. I spoke at Stanford business school a few years ago to really brilliant young folks, and our discussion included the advice that smart people deal with problems at-hand: they don’t try to navigate around the problem, they navigate through the problem to find a sustainable solution that makes sense. There are clearly some very obvious breakthroughs in technology, but I see the same opportunity with food, food access, and information. We are trying to do some of those things at Safe + Fair by using whole, plant-based ingredients that consumers wouldn’t necessarily think would make delicious granola, chips, popcorn, or protein, and we’ve been successful.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO