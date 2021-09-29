CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Coker of N2M Advisory: “Go for it even if you don’t know everything about the job”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo for it even if you don’t know everything about the job. That’s how I got my first opportunity with a tech startup. Even though they recruited me, I didn’t know anything about their product at the time but ended up being one of the most instrumental people in the company’s growth. I gained a wealth of knowledge that continues to benefit me today and it turned out to be one of the most rewarding experiences in my career.

