First hour: How two local organizations are helping people who have been disconnected from the workforce. Second hour: Discussing the launch of the AMPED climate initiative. Two local organizations have made it their mission to help people who have been disconnected from the workforce find new jobs and careers. Miss Julie's School of Beauty is a faith-based cosmetology school that will offer training to survivors of human trafficking. Imprintable Solutions offers internships to at-risk youth. This hour, we hear from leaders and trainees at both organizations about how their work is changing lives. Our guests:

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO