The contact tracing team members working for San Miguel County’s public health department take note of what we’re doing as a community. Through the process of interviewing those in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, they see how we’ve resumed normal activities, ramped up our social lives, and are attending events and gatherings. And that return to movement out of the house is close to pre-pandemic levels. Trouble is, there’s still a pandemic going on, and so officials are urging residents and visitors to be more aware of just how many people one comes into contact with in the course of a day.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO