Um, Wait, What Was That About Ben Simmons Asking for a Trade to Chicago? (UPDATE)

We can never use the word never in the NBA, but we can get pretty darn close when it comes to Ben Simmons putting on a 76ers jersey again. The All-Star has not reported for training camp, and despite numerous attempts from his team to convince him otherwise, Simmons has made it clear that he will not play again this season unless it’s in a new city. Front office leader Daryl Morey has reportedly been seeking out trade opportunities this offseason, but his asking price for the $147 million man has been ridiculously high. With that in mind, people have begun to question how long this standoff might go on.