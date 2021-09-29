CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Um, Wait, What Was That About Ben Simmons Asking for a Trade to Chicago? (UPDATE)

bleachernation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can never use the word never in the NBA, but we can get pretty darn close when it comes to Ben Simmons putting on a 76ers jersey again. The All-Star has not reported for training camp, and despite numerous attempts from his team to convince him otherwise, Simmons has made it clear that he will not play again this season unless it’s in a new city. Front office leader Daryl Morey has reportedly been seeking out trade opportunities this offseason, but his asking price for the $147 million man has been ridiculously high. With that in mind, people have begun to question how long this standoff might go on.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Executive On Ben Simmons' Situation: "You Let A Guy Force His Way Out With 4 Years Left On A Max Contract And You Set A Terrible Precedent. They Can't Cave."

As it's happening more and more often nowadays, Ben Simmons is trying to force his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. It's getting more common to see players holding out, dissing their organizations, or doing whatever it takes to leave their franchises regardless of their contract obligations. We saw it...
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raja Bell
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Daryl Morey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court#A Trade To Chicago#The All Star#Philly#The Chicago Bulls#Ringer#Gm
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steph Curry's sly comment on Ben Simmons trade situation

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been contributing to Ryder Cup coverage this week for Comcast NBCUniversal in partnership with his company Unanimous Media. Curry made an appearance on the Brother From Another show with Michael Smith and Michael Holley Friday as a part of his Ryder Cup work, but they asked him about his involvement with the Warriors front office, including a possible Ben Simmons trade.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs willing to give up insane trade package for Ben Simmons

Trade talks continue to heat up for the Philadelphia 76ers following Ben Simmons’ refusal to report to training camp. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still hot on the trail of the want-away Sixers star, and it looks like the Cavs are willing to give up anything and everything in order to lure Simmons to Cleveland.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers' LeBron James wants Alex Caruso's new No. 6 Bulls jersey

Among the many free agents the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t retain in free agency, Alex Caruso may have been the biggest loss. Caruso didn’t post the flashiest numbers in the box score every night, but he made the key defensive plays whenever the team called his number, and he fit smoothly alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in closing lineups.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Sixers Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons, Paul George

It is always disappointing when a team does not win an NBA championship. The Philadelphia 76ers took that to a new level this season, and Ben Simmons was a significant part of the problem. After finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers willing to make big offer for Ben Simmons?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to discuss a big trade package for Ben Simmons. A new day, a new development in the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers trade saga. This time attached is the Portland Trail Blazers, who appear willing to make a big offer for Simmons. However, the Sixers, reportedly, aren’t willing to accept the deal.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy