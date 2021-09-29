CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida man captured an alligator in his front yard using nothing but a recycling bin

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBq1G_0cC1KqpP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUWxy_0cC1KqpP00

When the phrase "Florida Man" starts trending, you know some kind of wild, inane, head-scratching story is circulating from the Sunshine State. Today's Florida Man story is definitely wild, definitely head-scratching, but much more incredible than inane.

A man casually decked out in Adidas slides and socks was filmed catching an alligator in his front yard using nothing but a recycling bin and his indomitable Florida Man will. It's something you truly have to see to believe (and then watch a dozen or so times just because).

Seriously.

So many questions from us non-Floridians as we watch this clip:

- Is this a regular occurrence in Florida? Gators just hanging out in your yard? More than 7,000 "nuisance" alligators were spotted in Florida in 2018 alone.

- What led up to this chain of events? How did this man decide to try to capture the alligator with a recycling bin? (Or, is it a trash can? If this man's trash can is that clean, I'm impressed.)

- Florida literally has a Nuisance Alligator Program hotline . Why did our heroic Florida Man not put in the call?

- Why was he the lone ranger behind the bin? Why is everyone else just standing back and filming? (I don't know what they're supposed to do, but seems like someone should be standing by Florida Man with a baseball bat or something.)

- Why did the guy who said, "I got you," not step in and help when Florida Man was struggling to get the bin with the gator half hanging out to stand upright? What does he think "I got you" means?

- How did he know to flip the lid down when he did? I thought for sure that was the wrong move, but nope.

- Most importantly, why didn't Florida Man put on some sturdier shoes before trying to stuff a big honking reptile into a trash receptacle?

So. Many. Questions.

Florida news station WESH 2 obtained the full video , which shows the man pushing the gator in the bin across the street and down an embankment to a lake, where he tipped the bin to release the alligator near the water. Again, all by himself. So at least the "What happens next?" question has been answered.

FULL VIDEO: Florida man traps alligator in garbage bin, releases it near lake www.youtube.com

Kudos, Florida Man. You saved your family, saved the alligator and gave us all a riveting piece of entertainment all in one fell swoop.

Comments / 20

Kay Kimbrough
7d ago

Great job I killed my first pygmy rattlesnake this evening and hope it’s the last one.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Whiskey Riff

74-Year-Old Florida Woman Pounces On Alligator To Save Her Dog

In the heat of the moment, people will do extraordinary things to save their dogs from danger. That fact has been exhibited by the lady who got wrecked by a bear while protecting her pups, the girl that chased a bear out of her backyard to save her dogs, the woman who plunged into a frozen pool to pry her dog out from under the ice, a man who tackled a bear to rescue his dog, and the fella who punched a kangaroo who was holding his dog hostage.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Video shows massive alligator swallow another gator

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — As Floridians, we're pretty used to seeing alligators. But something you don't see every day is an alligator eating another gator like a snack. It reportedly happened in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, and one man caught it all on camera. Video shows the massive reptile...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Teen surfer in Florida attacked by shark in chilling video

A 16-year-old teen on holiday in Florida was bitten in the arm by a shark, while bystanders looked on in alarm and a photographer filmed the attack.The chilling video shows surfer Doyle Nielson paddling on his board at around 1.20pm on 9 September in New Smyrna beach, also known as the unofficial shark-bite capital of the world.The six-foot-long shark’s fin can briefly be seen out of the water as it approaches Doyle. The shark soon after attacks the teen surfer and bites his right arm.“It felt like someone on their surfboard had come full speed directly at me and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
gentside.co.uk

Hungry alligator tries to make a meal out of this woman

Paddleboarding seems like a really peaceful activity when you’re treading through rivers and channels that are inhabited by harmless fish and cute ducks. But in Florida, it’s a different game altogether. No one knows that better than Vicki Reamy Baker, who was stalked by a monstrous alligator during her paddleboarding trip in Silver Springs State Park, Florida.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Alligator#Gator#Baseball Bat#Reptile#This Florida Man#Non Floridians
foxwilmington.com

Scuba Diver Recounts Alligator Attack Where Manhunt Ensues for Brian Laundrie

A shredded wetsuit tells the tale of a close encounter with an alligator. Jeffrey Heim took Inside Edition to the spot where it happened. The 25-year-old was scuba diving in the Carlton Reserve, the same alligator-infested swamp land that is the focus of national attention in the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted fiancé of Gabby Petito. Heim says he was hunting for giant prehistoric megalodon shark teeth that he sells through his company.
ANIMALS
995qyk.com

Florida Man Has Creative Way To Fill Pothole In The Street

A Florida Man came up with a very creative way to fill a pothole in the street. You can probably say that his solution might grow on some people!. We all have had our experiences with potholes. They are just another thing that we have to deal with as we drive around Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Pets
News Herald

A 4-legged hero: This black lab in Florida fights alligator to save beloved ducks

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Misti Roberts says she knew her dog was loving, but she didn't realize the animal was brave enough to take on an alligator. The Walton County resident, who lives along Lake Powell by the border with Panama City Beach, said it was on Sept. 13 that her 8-year-old black lab named Beauty fought off a more than 8-foot alligator to save three ducks that also are part of the Roberts family.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Philly Man Battles a Florida Alligator

Eugene Bozzi, 26, was caught on camera displaying an act of justice on September 28th. The Mount Dora resident was alerted by his daughter that a seven-foot animal was in their front garden. As you can see by the footage, Mr. Bozzi brought out the big guns to protect what...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Alligator captured in trash can by brave US Army vet in wild video

One minute he was your average Florida man, the next his “protect at all costs” daddy instincts kicked in — and he was a neighborhood hero. A US Army veteran in the Sunshine State displayed nerves of steel after using a garbage can to capture a problem alligator that was lurking outside his house. An Instagram video of the hero’s improvised reptile wrangling is going viral on social media.
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Florida Woman Hauls Couch On Convertible MINI Cooper

ESTERO (CBSMiami) – There is a crazy video out of Estero showing a Florida woman moving a full-size couch in a convertible MINI Cooper. Most people use a U-Haul or pickup truck to move furniture but not this gal. This woman was caught on camera hauling the giant couch in her tiny car in Estero, near Fort Myers. “It’s a horrible idea,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno. “The couch itself is bigger than the MINI Cooper.” It gets even more dangerous because the woman was also using one hand to hold the couch while she was driving. Florida woman hauls couch in...
FLORIDA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Horrifying: Alligator Attacks Dog In Lake

74 year old Susan Marciano saved her golden retriever from an alligator attack. A horrifying experience Susan says she will never forget. When the Gator grabbed the pet at a park. The woman heroically saved her dog. The 74 year old woman took Nalu off her leash so she could play in the water, during a walk at a Boca Raton park. The woman had been playing fetch with her dog when she saw a dark shape in the lake water were Nalu was waiting. She realized the shadow lurking was a six foot alligator! Susan said “at that moment, my heart dropped”.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Upworthy

44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy