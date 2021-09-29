CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACL Music Festival granted city of Austin event permit

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - It looks like the show will go on for the Austin City Limits Music Festival this year. The City of Austin has granted the festival its event permit, a week after Austin Public Health reviewed and approved the festival's COVID-19 health and safety plan. The approval is...

