NFL

49ers sign veteran CB Buster Skrine to 1-year deal

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers signed veteran cornerback Buster Skrine to a one-year deal Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. Skrine, 32, was released by the Chicago Bears in March to free up cap space. He played in 12 games last season (three starts) with the Bears, finishing with 66 tackles, three...

49ers news: Buster Skrine intended to help dwindling cornerback crop

The latest from the 49ers news wire reveals the team intends to sign veteran corner Buster Skrine to alleviate more injury attrition. While it might not be quite as bad as 2020, at least not yet, the San Francisco 49ers news cycle this season has already revealed more injuries than head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. would preferably like to have at this point.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Report: 49ers expected to sign Skrine, their latest 30-something cornerback

The 49ers are becoming the franchise where 30-something defensive backs come to finish their careers. The 49ers are expected to add their third grizzled cornerback this month by signing Buster Skrine, 32, Sirius XM’s Adam Caplan reported. A 10-year veteran, Skrine has missed just nine games in a career that’s included 92 starts, nine interceptions and stints with the Browns, Jets and Bears. The 49ers have signed cornerbacks Josh Norman, 33, and Dre Kirkpatrick, 31, since Sept. 6.
NFL
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back

The secondary of the San Francisco 49ers has gotten pretty banged-up in the first three weeks of the regular season. As a result, the organization has reportedly decided to bring an additional defensive back aboard. According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the 49ers plan to sign veteran cornerback...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers signing kicker Joey Slye as Robbie Gould deals with injury

226 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are signing kicker Joey Slye, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He will replace Robbie Gould, who is expected to miss three to five weeks due to a groin injury. Slye is one of several kickers who worked out for the 49ers this morning.
NFL
