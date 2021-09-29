SiFi Networks is All In on Open Access, Will Add 30 Fiber Markets by 2022

In the 1930s, electricity made its way gradually across our great nation. However, this progress was impeded by the fact many investor-owned utilities believed serving rural areas to be an unprofitable use of time and resources. It was foresight from the leaders of agricultural communities in rural America who knew that electricity was vital to the progress of our country. With federal funding available through the newly created Rural Electrification Administration (REA), cooperatives began springing up across America. An REMC (Rural Electric Membership Cooperative) is a power option where those receiving service are a member-owner of a not-for-profit electric utility. The rates and charges of all Indiana REMCs are regulated at the local level rather than at the state level. Founded in 1935, the Johnson County Rural Electric Membership Cooperative began operations with 1,129 members. Today, the JC REMC serves over 21,000 members with over 1,650 miles of distribution line.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO