SiFi Networks is All In on Open Access, Will Add 30 Fiber Markets by 2022

By Joan Engebretson
telecompetitor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiFi Networks said today that it plans to begin deploying fiber networks in 30 U.S. communities by the end of 2022. The company also launched a digital inclusion program to be known as FiberCity Aid. SiFi Networks is a rather unique company in that it uses an open access approach...

