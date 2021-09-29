CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Unvaccinated NBA Players

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – Retired NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivered a powerful message to the league suggesting that all unvaccinated players and staff should be removed from their teams.

“There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research,” Abdul-Jabbar said in an article published in Rolling Stone.

Earlier this year, the NBA announced the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, “a new annual honor that will recognize a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s decades-long values of equality, respect and inclusion.”

Abdul-Jabbar insists that it’s part of a player’s responsibility as a public figure to avoid spreading false narratives and to be aware of the significant social impact they have on their communities.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

“They are failing to live up to the responsibilities that come with celebrity. Athletes are under no obligation to be spokespersons for the government, but this is a matter of public health,” said Abdul-Jabar in an email to Rolling Stone. “By not encouraging their people to get the vaccine, they’re contributing to these deaths. I’m also concerned about how this perpetuates the stereotype of dumb jocks who are unable to look at verified scientific evidence and reach a rational conclusion.”

These comments come with NBA media day’s taking place across the country and the upcoming season quickly approaching. The league continues to incentive getting the vaccine by requiring unvaccinated players to submit to regular testing – once on practice or travel days and at least once on game days, according to the Associated Press. Fully vaccinated players will not be required to submit to regular testing.

However, that hasn’t stopped some of the NBA’s most high-profile superstars from refusing to publicly acknowledge their vaccination status. Despite multiple media outlets reporting that nearly 90 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated, there have been multiple players who have publicly spoken against the vaccine sparking controversy in locker rooms across the association.

Kyrie Irving, who was not present for Brooklyn Nets media day due to health and safety protocols, has been one of the most vocal players about being unvaccinated.

(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

“Living in this public sphere, there’s a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world of Kyrie,” he said, “and I would love to just keep that private and handle that the right way with my team and go forward with a plan.”

The Nets, who are one of the heavy favorites to compete in this year’s NBA Finals, will have to overcome some obstacles as Brooklyn, and the Golden State Warriors, are located in cities that require athletes to have at least one dose of Covid vaccination. Therefore, if Irving were to remain unvaccinated, he would be ineligible to play at home games at the Barclays Center.

Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal, who missed the Olympics with USA Basketball after being placed in health and safety protocols, has joined Irving in publicly criticizing the emphasis being put on vaccination status.

“What happens if one of our players gets the vaccine and can’t play after that? Or they have complications after that? Because there are cases like that,” said Beal regarding breakthrough cases among those that are fully-vaccinated.

Abdul-Jabbar expressed his frustration with players who are refusing the vaccine and fail to do “the necessary research.”

“What I find especially disingenuous about the vaccine deniers is their arrogance at disbelieving immunology and other medial experts,” he said. “Yet, if their child was sick or they themselves needed emergency medical treatment, how quickly would they do exactly what those same experts told them to do?”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks Out Against Anti-Vaccine Movement In NBA: "There Is No Room For Players Who Are Willing To Risk The Health And Lives Of Their Teammates, The Staff And The Fans ..."

The NBA has not been immune to the effects of COVID-19. Not only did the pandemic literally shut down league play for months (causing a massive financial loss), but many of its players have either caught the virus themselves or have seen their friends and family have to endure the long battle with it.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Bradley Beal
fadeawayworld.net

Hall Of Famer Bobby Dandridge Picks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As The GOAT: "There Was No Defense Against Him"

Even though he's done enough merits to sit at the top of the GOAT conversation, not many people bring in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's name when discussing that subject. Kareem won championships at every single level. He won a record 6 NBA MVPs, led the league in blocks 4 times, won 6 rings, 2 Finals MVPs, was Rookie of the Year, 2-time Scoring Champion, 11-time All-Defensive, 19-time All-Star, and is the league's all-time leading scorer.
NBA
MSNBC

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is right to shame NBA anti-vaxxers

A recent Rolling Stone report sheds light on a powerful faction of anti-science NBA players who oppose mandatory vaccinations and other Covid safety requirements in the league. The report found that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, vice president of the executive committee of the National Basketball Players Association union, is...
NBA
Complex

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James Over COVID-19 Vaccine Comments in New Essay

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Lakers#Usa Basketball#Cbsla#Rolling Stone#The Associated Press
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
77K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy