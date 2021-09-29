FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit Enrollment Tops 6 Million

Second 15-Day Window to Open on September 28 for School and Library ECF Purchases in the 2021-22 School Year. September 28, 2021 - LOS ANGELES, CA. - On Monday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced that California schools and libraries will receive over $70 million from the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) to help get their patrons, students, and staff online. Last week, the FCC announced that it is committing over $1.2 billion in ECF program funding to schools and libraries. SenatorPadilla also announced that since the program went live on May 12, 2021 over 730,000 households in California have enrolled in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which helps subsidize the cost of broadband for households.

