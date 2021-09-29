CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit Enrollment Tops 6 Million

By Phil Britt
telecompetitor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnrollment in the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit Program has now hit 6 million, up from somewhat more than 5 million only four weeks ago. The EBB program gives discounts of $50 (and up to $75 on Tribal lands) to qualifying households on their monthly internet bill. Additionally, some of the nearly 1200 providers that have agreed to participate in the program also offer a one-time $100 discount on a computer, laptop, or connected device.

