Braveheart Investment Group PLC - Barnsley-based investor in small- and medium-sized businesses - On Thursday says PhaseFocus Holdings continues to make "positive progress", achieving its highest ever sales in the first half of 2021. "The directors believe the company has a strong future and Braveheart is working to seek an exit in the next 12 months, which, if achieved, could be at a valuation considerably in excess of the carrying value in Braveheart's accounts," it says.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO