Hockey is officially back! The Chicago Blackhawks faced off against the Detroit Red Wings in the Windy City for their first preseason game on Sept. 29. When you get an Original Six matchup as storied as these two teams, it’s never boring. There were a lot of things going on on both ends of the ice that made for a very dramatic finish. Although the Blackhawks lost 4-3 in the shootout, there is still a lot the team can build on going into the regular season. Here are the takeaways from the game.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO