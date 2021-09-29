'This is still a huge issue': 10th annual 'Paint the Town Pink' event set for next week in Chippewa Falls

It’s almost time to paint Chippewa Falls pink for the first time in two years. The 10th annual “Paint the Town Pink” event is set for next week. The show of support of breast cancer awareness is typically held as a half-day event, but due to having to take 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be a week-long event in downtown Chippewa Falls from Monday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Oct. 10.