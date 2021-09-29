Under-fire Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he is NOT panicking despite Spurs' horrific run of form as he calls for unity and for his men to block out 'distracting' criticism

Nuno Espirito Santo has urged his Tottenham players to ‘react and change’ to the criticism they are faced with after being thrashed by Arsenal.Spurs were defeated 3-1 by their rivals on Sunday and it was their third successive Premier League defeat which sees them in 11th. After a promising start under Nuno, defeating defending champions Manchester City 1-0, the club have hit a rocky patch with many aiming their criticism at the manager and captain Harry Kane.Nuno said: “I’ve been told [the philosophy] and everybody knows. It’s football, everybody wants to play good. Everybody wants to play offensively, everybody...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO