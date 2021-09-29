Under-fire Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he is NOT panicking despite Spurs' horrific run of form as he calls for unity and for his men to block out 'distracting' criticism
Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that he is not panicking over Tottenham horrific run of form and has called for calm in a bid to try and get his side back on track. Spurs are currently in freefall after suffering a third successive Premier League defeat by one of their London rivals, with their humiliating 3-1 loss by Arsenal following back-to-back 3-0 thumpings by Crystal Palace and Chelsea.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0