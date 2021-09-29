Destructive, illegal TikTok challenges in schools must stop, warn superintendents
TikTok challenges have hit Highland Lakes campuses, and a recent dare to slap a teacher has local school officials sending warnings to parents. The October challenge is one of a school year of challenges being filmed and posted on the social media platform — one for each month. A September challenge called “devious licks” encouraged students to steal from campuses or vandalize facilities, particularly restrooms. Devious licks is slang for stealing. Students film the incident and post it on TikTok.www.dailytrib.com
