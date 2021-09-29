Rethink the Rink Partnership Creates Results in Hockey Rink Innovation

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Covestro, and Athletica Sport Systems today announced a state-of-the-art dasher board design that has been installed at the Covestro Innovation Rink at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. This prototype is not only significantly safer for players, but it does not impede the normal puck play off the boards or around the boards. The new technology is shown to provide up to 65% improvement in energy absorption when a player hits the boards using scientific testing of acceleration, force and impact.