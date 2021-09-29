CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Rethink the Rink Partnership Creates Results in Hockey Rink Innovation

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins, Covestro, and Athletica Sport Systems today announced a state-of-the-art dasher board design that has been installed at the Covestro Innovation Rink at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. This prototype is not only significantly safer for players, but it does not impede the normal puck play off the boards or around the boards. The new technology is shown to provide up to 65% improvement in energy absorption when a player hits the boards using scientific testing of acceleration, force and impact.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cheboygan Tribune

Ice rink to open Friday, host hockey tournament

CHEBOYGAN — It might only be fall, but hockey season in Cheboygan is upon us. On Friday, the Cheboygan Ice Rink Pavilion will be opening for the first time this season to host the Cheboygan Showcase 16UA hockey tournament, which will last all the way through Sunday. Among the teams...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
Echo Press

Lamoureux to join The Rink Live hockey news team

Former stand-out hockey player, coach, NHL scout and USHL Fargo Force head coach, Pierre-Paul Lamoureux will be joining Forum Communications Company as a project consultant for The Rink Live. Working with The Rink Live, featuring some of the premier hockey writers in the country, Lamoureux’s experience and hockey pedigree will expand the existing hockey coverage offered to our readers.
NHL
Advance Titan

ZTA sponsors ‘Pink the Rink’ hockey game

Looking for a fun Friday night event to check out? The UWO Hockey Club and Zeta Tau Alpha are hosting their annual Pink the Rink game this weekend. The hockey game is on Oct. 1, at 7:00 p.m., at the YMCA on 20th Avenue in Oshkosh. The event is free to all students to attend.
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Ice rink reopening as River City, with Avalanche's backing

Since Glacier Ice Arena was listed for sale in June 2019, hockey lovers in the Grand Valley became increasingly worried over time that the region wouldn’t have any ice in the near future. The rink closed for the season in the springs of 2020 and didn’t open its doors again...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Morehouse
NHL

ESPN brings mix of hockey roots, new ideas to NHL coverage

Network's first season since 2004 starts with doubleheader Tuesday. Sean McDonough had done most everything in his accomplished career as a play-by-play commentator -- baseball, football, basketball, golf and more. But he hadn't done hockey in years, and he had been a passionate hockey fan since growing up in Boston wanting to be Bobby Orr.
NHL
NHL

Kraken aim to refine chemistry heading into inaugural NHL season opener

VANCOUVER -- The Seattle Kraken will shift their focus toward their inaugural NHL regular-season game after wrapping up their first preseason on a high note. Goalie Philipp Grubauer said the Kraken seem to have established chemistry, cohesion and an identity following a 4-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, when Grubauer made 38 saves and defenseman Vince Dunn scored twice. Seattle completed its first preseason 4-2-0.
NHL
dakotanewsnow.com

Home rink is part of the plan for Division One hockey at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stampede rookie Easton Zueger was at the announcement yesterday across from the Elmen Center where MIDCO Arena will be. That was part of the deal from Denny Sanford that a facility be built on campus which will give the team a practice facility, easy access for students and an intimate venue much like the Pentagon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RichmondBizSense

Ice rink with focus on youth hockey opening in Powhatan County

The region’s newest ice rink is days away from opening in eastern Powhatan County. Powhatan Ice Den plans to open in early October at 1580 Oakbridge Terrace, in the Oakbridge Business Park near the Chesterfield-Powhatan line. The roughly 14,000-square-foot building features a 60-by-120-foot rink to cater to the local hockey...
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Technology Innovation#Art#Nhl#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Athletica Sport Systems#Cmu#Rink Dasher Board Design#Dasher
NHL

Stream Live: Blues at Wild

WATCH LIVE: ESPN+ (requires subscription) Hockey fans can watch Wednesday's preseason matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild live on ESPN+ (requires monthly subscription). Live play-by-play will also be available on 101 ESPN with Blues broadcasters Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale. Fans can also listen live at stlouisblues.com,...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
Yardbarker

Around the Rink: Stars monitor youth, goalie battles as preseason begins

It feels like it was never gone- but in the blink of an eye, hockey is back. After a delayed season played entirely in the 2021 calendar year, the National Hockey League is set to drop the puck on the 2021-22 season in days. The Dallas Stars start their regular season campaign against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Florida Men brawl in Orlando hockey rink

Okay, so the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers played a preseason game last night in the Orlando Solar Bears arena. The final score was 3-2 for the Panthers, but that doesn’t much matter when you have a look at what happened in the third period. I’ll give you a spoiler and then share all the video I could find of all the fights from the night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

O'Connor Impressing With His Confidence and Conviction

Heading into his first "normal" training camp with the Penguins, Drew O'Connor was looking forward to the chance to show more of what he could do after appearing in 10 games for Pittsburgh last season. "Camp last year was a little short, so I think having this opportunity to get...
NHL
NHL

Cozens tallies 2 assists in SO loss to Penguins

Brett Murray and Vinnie Hinostroza scored early goals to build a first-period lead, but the Sabres were unable to hold it during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Pittsburgh erased a 3-1 deficit during the third period. Anders Bjork scored for Buffalo...
NHL
Japers' Rink

Japers’ Rink Radio Episode 196: Caps Season Preview & Predictions (w/ J.P.)

Greg & Adam are joined by J.P. to preview the upcoming season. Discussions include whether the Caps can stave off father time, what the Metro will look like, and some specific player predictions. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (JRR,...
NHL
NHL

Augustana University launches Division I men's hockey program

South Dakota school breaks ground on arena, to start play in 2023-24 season. Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will debut an NCAA Division I men's hockey team in 2023-24, university officials said Tuesday. The announcement came during a groundbreaking ceremony for the campus' $40 million Midco Arena that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy