Ash’s adventures among the Deadites are coming in an extensive collector’s box. Lionsgate has announced a November 16 release date for THE EVIL DEAD Groovy Collection, containing the original EVIL DEAD, EVIL DEAD II and the three seasons of ASH VS. EVIL DEAD, with the two feature films on 4K Ultra HD discs and both the movies and series on Blu-ray. There will also be an additional DVD of EVIL DEAD bonus features and (based on the image above) a book included as well. THE EVIL DEAD 4K will include English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD audio, and the EVIL DEAD II 4K will have English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and German 2.0 Mono DTS-HD Master Audio; the ASH VS. EVIL DEAD Blu-rays will feature English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround and French 5.1 Dolby Audio (French on Seasons Two and Three only). Special features are as follows:

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO