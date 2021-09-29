CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Souvenir Part II Trailer: Joanna Hogg's New Film Deals With Creativity And Loss

By James White
Empire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you saw and loved Joanna Hogg's intimate, dramatic, thoughtful 2019 film The Souvenir, you'll likely already know that she had been working on the follow-up, which continues the semi-autobiographical story of filmmaker Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne). Now we have a trailer for the film. The Souvenir Part II picks...

