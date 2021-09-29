Ridley Scott Says Gladiator 2 Will Be ‘Ready To Go’ After Napoleon Movie – Exclusive

When Amazon took over MGM there was always a question of what would happen to the James Bond franchise. While producer Barbara Broccoli was keen to state that in her opinion the franchise was a cinematic event that would stay that way, would Amazon see it the same way or would there be a sudden wave of bond spin-off TV shows heading our way? Well it looks like Amazon have for now seen things the same way as Broccoli with the producer being given confirmation by the streaming giant that future James Bond stories will head to theatres rather than streaming platforms.

