Ridley Scott Says Gladiator 2 Will Be ‘Ready To Go’ After Napoleon Movie – Exclusive

By Sophie Butcher
Empire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no stopping Ridley Scott. Even at 83, he’s a prolific filmmaking force – in 2021 alone adding The Last Duel and House Of Gucci to a career that already spans five decades, with stone cold classics like Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator. And beyond his two new releases yet to arrive this year, Ridley Scott still has his eyes set firmly on what’s next – his Napoleon movie Kitbag, followed by a long-awaited sequel to Gladiator.

