The more information we have about our national transport infrastructure, the better we can build for the future. Intelligent transport systems, autonomous vehicles, the mass rollout of 5G and the growth of the Internet of Things IoT are collectively set to have a profound effect on the way we navigate our world in the coming years. Increasingly, geospatial data and the expertise to harness this information will be essential to enable new and compelling use-cases.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO