Fall-like temps with sunshine for your Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak cold front will bring thunderstorms to Middle Georgia later today through tomorrow morning. It’s another gloomy day in Middle Georgia. An abundance of cloud cover continues to sit over the region and temperatures will once again top off this afternoon in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few pockets of sunshine are possible as we go into the middle of the day however. That should help break up the monotony of this week’s pattern a bit. Ultimately this afternoon though it will be more of the same: scattered showers will fire up during the lunchtime hours and thunderstorms will take over this evening. Severe weather is not expected to accompany the storms later today or tonight. However, for anyone planning on going down to Perry today for the opening of the Georgia National Fair, know that there is a very good chance the weather will not cooperate. Also, Flash Flood Watches remain in effect for Monroe, Jones, Bibb, Crawford, and Taylor Counties until 8:00 PM tonight. Thunderstorms will continue into tonight as temperatures again bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MACON, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO