Fall-like temps with sunshine for your Thursday

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: What more can you ask for? A picturesque, sun-filled day all across the Ohio Valley as dominant high pressure is around. Hopefully you are a fan of that because it will likely stay sun filled and dry for the next three days. Clouds will remain at bay as we transition in the early morning hours tomorrow. Calm winds and clear skies will set up conditions for some river valley fog to form with some pockets being dense. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 40s if not low 50s once again. We need to get into the routine of bringing a jacket for the early AM hours and then shedding it by the afternoon. It’s just that time of year I guess.

