CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

Prof: Retailers preparing early for holiday shopping season

By Alex Brown
WISH-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A professor of retail management at Purdue University expects to see a robust holiday shopping season this year despite continuing supply chain challenges and the ongoing microchip shortage. Rodney Runyan says unlike last year when they were caught off guard by an increase in demand, many large retailers have stocked up on items earlier than normal both to ensure they have enough inventory and to accommodate for supply chain disruption. “I think there’s still a lot of pent up demand,” said Runyan. “I think it will be one that retailers will probably be in pretty good shape when it call comes down to it.”

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Retail Management#Retail Business#Holiday Season#Prof#Purdue University#Inside Indiana Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy