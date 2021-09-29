Prof: Retailers preparing early for holiday shopping season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A professor of retail management at Purdue University expects to see a robust holiday shopping season this year despite continuing supply chain challenges and the ongoing microchip shortage. Rodney Runyan says unlike last year when they were caught off guard by an increase in demand, many large retailers have stocked up on items earlier than normal both to ensure they have enough inventory and to accommodate for supply chain disruption. “I think there’s still a lot of pent up demand,” said Runyan. “I think it will be one that retailers will probably be in pretty good shape when it call comes down to it.”