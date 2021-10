A cookware collection doesn’t have to be extensive in order to be truly great. A handful of well-built pans are all you need to get most cooking tasks accomplished, and a beautiful sauté pan just may be the most versatile of them all. Ideal for shallow frying, searing a bronze crust onto cuts of meat and whipping up velvety sauces, a sauté pan is truly a kitchen workhorse. But, to be its most effective, the details have to be right—and not just any material will do if you desire evenly-cooked food that will consistently turn out well. From the design of...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO