Ben Whishaw Says James Bond Franchise Needs ‘Radical’ Change

By Claire Epting
 8 days ago
After extensive production delays, No Time To Die finally arrives in theaters everywhere this October. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the James Bond flick is Daniel Craig's final outing as 007. Ben Whishaw reprises his role of Q, MI6 quartermaster and one of Bond's trusted allies from Skyfall and Spectre. As his three-movie contract is up, Whishaw might also be leaving the franchise as well. In a recent interview with the Just for Variety podcast, Whishaw spoke about his time as Q and where he thinks the James Bond series should head next.

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

