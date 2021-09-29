Defense Needs To Stop Giving Up Big Plays, Says Joe Haden
A recurring theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense the last two weeks, an unusual one for them, has been giving up big plays over their head. There was the 61-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs in Week 2 followed by Ja’Marr Chase’s 34-yard score in last weekend’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Each play a turning point in the game. The Raiders built a two-score lead while the Bengals took the halftime lead, a big response after the Steelers finally put together a drive to tie the game.steelersdepot.com
