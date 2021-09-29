Defense Needs To Stop Giving Up Big Plays, Says Joe Haden

Joe Haden did not speak with the media after his Pittsburgh Steelers lost 27-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But he did share one message on Twitter. Haden is referring to a penalty he was called for on a field goal block before halftime. The Packers had a 4th-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 13 with around 20 seconds left in the half. Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick both got great jumps on the snap and came in to block the kick attempt:

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO