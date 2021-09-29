CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense Needs To Stop Giving Up Big Plays, Says Joe Haden

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recurring theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense the last two weeks, an unusual one for them, has been giving up big plays over their head. There was the 61-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs in Week 2 followed by Ja’Marr Chase’s 34-yard score in last weekend’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Each play a turning point in the game. The Raiders built a two-score lead while the Bengals took the halftime lead, a big response after the Steelers finally put together a drive to tie the game.

Ja'marr Chase
