Tailgating before NFL games is a time-honored tradition nearly as old as the game itself. While the cost of attending the actual contests has skyrocketed along with the exorbitant prices of the stadiums in which they are played, the cost of gathering outside them beforehand has only escalated with the price of parking, cases of beer, and grilled meats. Braving the elements in the name of camaraderie and raising (possibly more than) a few pints is a sacred experience for football fans across the country.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO