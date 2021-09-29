Warner Bros. Wonka Movie Starring Timothee Chalamet Begins Production

Warner Bros. has revealed the new title and release date for the next film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The last time we ventured into the Wizarding World was in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which put Johnny Depp’s dark wizard front and center. After a series of delays and casting shuffles, Warner Bros. is ready to re-introduce fans to the exploits of Newt Scamander next year. The studio has officially titled the third film in the franchise Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Originally set to hit cinemas in mid-July 2022, the third film in the franchise will now release on April 15, 2022, just in time for Easter.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO