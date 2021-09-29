Warner Bros. Wonka Movie Starring Timothee Chalamet Begins Production
After news of the cast coming together was reported Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that Wonka, a new origin film inspired by the character from Roald Dahl's books, has started principal photography. Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call Me By Your Name) will star in the title role in a story set prior to the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Acclaimed filmmaker Paul King of the Paddington franchise will step behind the camera as director with Oscar-nominated producer David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) producing alongside Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion)comicbook.com
