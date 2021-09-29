CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Construction is Finished

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Enbridge says the upgrade of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and that it will start filling with oil by Friday. The Canadian-based company’s project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that argued it violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Those against the pipeline are vowing to keep fighting even though their legal options are fading.

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Industry
State
Minnesota State
Fargo, ND
Business
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Canadian

Comments / 0

Community Policy