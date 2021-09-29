Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Construction is Finished
(Fargo, ND) -- Enbridge says the upgrade of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and that it will start filling with oil by Friday. The Canadian-based company’s project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that argued it violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Those against the pipeline are vowing to keep fighting even though their legal options are fading.www.am1100theflag.com
