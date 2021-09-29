CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is ‘Squid Game’? Netflix’s Hit Survival Series, Explained

By Lai Frances
 8 days ago
What if you could win millions of dollars by playing your favorite childhood games with your life constantly on the line?. Well, that's what Squid Game, the South Korean horror-invoking survival drama that's been trending everywhere and taking the world by storm, is about. It's safe to say not a day goes by without someone tweeting or posting a TikTok referencing a sound, a game, or a cast member (Jung HoYeon) from the drama.

